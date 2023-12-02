The AAC Championship Game is between the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (11-1) and the No. 25 SMU Mustangs (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Tulane ranks 64th in total offense (388.3 yards per game) and 29th in total defense (328.2 yards allowed per game) this season. Things have been positive for SMU on both sides of the ball, as it is posting 472.6 total yards per game (ninth-best) and surrendering only 302.1 total yards per game (13th-best).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ABC in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Tulane vs. SMU Key Statistics

Tulane SMU 388.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.6 (11th) 328.2 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (13th) 167.3 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (42nd) 221.1 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.5 (16th) 16 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 22 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (83rd)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,168 yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 321 yards (26.8 ypg) on 88 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 232 times for a team-high 1,246 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Chris Brazzell II's team-leading 670 yards as a receiver have come on 41 receptions (out of 65 targets) with five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 599 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 24 catches have yielded 421 yards and four touchdowns.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 3,204 passing yards, or 267.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.9% of his passes and has tossed 28 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 16.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Jaylan Knighton has rushed for 645 yards on 113 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

LJ Johnson Jr. has run for 542 yards across 99 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland leads his team with 462 receiving yards on 29 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has put together a 450-yard season so far. He's caught 34 passes on 45 targets.

Romello Brinson's 26 receptions (on 44 targets) have netted him 417 yards (34.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or SMU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.