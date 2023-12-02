The Abilene Christian Wildcats versus the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks is one of five games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that includes a WAC team on the court.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Abilene Christian Wildcats at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Grand Canyon Antelopes at UT Arlington Mavericks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tarleton State Texans at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Seattle U Redhawks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Tech Trailblazers at Utah Valley Wolverines 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!