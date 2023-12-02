Week 14 CUSA Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Week 14 of the college football slate included one game with CUSA teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from that game.
Week 14 CUSA Results
Liberty 49 New Mexico State 35
- Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
Liberty Leaders
- Passing: Kaidon Salter (20-for-25, 319 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Salter (12 ATT, 165 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: CJ Daniels (9 TAR, 7 REC, 157 YDS, 1 TD)
New Mexico State Leaders
- Passing: Diego Pavia (11-for-16, 188 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Pavia (5 ATT, 45 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Trent Hudson (9 TAR, 7 REC, 112 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Liberty
|New Mexico State
|712
|Total Yards
|499
|319
|Passing Yards
|322
|393
|Rushing Yards
|177
|0
|Turnovers
|1
