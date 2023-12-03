How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Francisco on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Dons (5-2) hope to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Dons allow to opponents.
- Arizona State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 178th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons rank 157th.
- The 66.5 points per game the Sun Devils score are 6.2 more points than the Dons give up (60.3).
- Arizona State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arizona State fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 71.1 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in away games.
- The Sun Devils surrendered 65.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).
- Arizona State averaged 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7, 30.6%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|L 77-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
