The San Francisco Dons (5-2) hope to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Dons allow to opponents.

Arizona State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 178th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons rank 157th.

The 66.5 points per game the Sun Devils score are 6.2 more points than the Dons give up (60.3).

Arizona State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona State fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 71.1 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in away games.

The Sun Devils surrendered 65.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).

Arizona State averaged 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7, 30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule