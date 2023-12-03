The San Francisco Dons (5-2) hope to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • The Sun Devils are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Dons allow to opponents.
  • Arizona State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 178th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons rank 157th.
  • The 66.5 points per game the Sun Devils score are 6.2 more points than the Dons give up (60.3).
  • Arizona State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arizona State fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 71.1 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in away games.
  • The Sun Devils surrendered 65.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.4).
  • Arizona State averaged 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7, 30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 BYU L 77-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco - Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.