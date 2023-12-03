Sunday's contest that pits the San Francisco Dons (5-2) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Francisco, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Arizona State vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 69, Arizona State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-4.3)

San Francisco (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 132.9

Arizona State is 2-4-0 against the spread, while San Francisco's ATS record this season is 5-0-0. The Sun Devils have hit the over in two games, while Dons games have yet to go over.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 66.5 points per game (320th in college basketball) and giving up 66.2 (93rd in college basketball).

The 33.3 rebounds per game Arizona State averages rank 178th in college basketball, and are 7.4 fewer than the 40.7 its opponents grab per outing.

Arizona State connects on 1.8 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.7 (311th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

The Sun Devils' 83.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 334th in college basketball, and the 82.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 57th in college basketball.

Arizona State has committed 4.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (75th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (70th in college basketball).

