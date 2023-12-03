Arizona State vs. San Francisco December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (3-2) will face the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona State vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)
- Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Collins: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 4.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jose Perez: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kamari Lands: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arizona State vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|San Francisco AVG
|San Francisco Rank
|189th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|117th
|68.0
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|10.3
|7th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
