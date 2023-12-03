The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) square off against the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 41 in the outing.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the Steelers and the Cardinals and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Cardinals vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cardinals have had the lead five times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Steelers have led one time, have trailed six times, and have been tied four times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 1.9 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cardinals have won the second quarter four times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time in 12 games this year.

In 11 games this season, the Steelers have won the second quarter two times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

So far this season, the Cardinals have won the third quarter in four games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in eight games.

In 11 games this year, the Steelers have won the third quarter four times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Cardinals have won the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In 11 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through 12 games this season, the Cardinals have led after the first half four times and have been behind after the first half eight times.

The Steelers have been leading after the first half in two games this season and have trailed after the first half in nine games.

2nd Half

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games (2-1 in those contests), lost the second half in eight games (0-8), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

In 11 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (4-1 record in those games), been outscored five times (2-3), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.8 points on average in the second half.

