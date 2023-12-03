Cardinals vs. Steelers Player Props & Odds – Week 13
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:51 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
At Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Arizona Cardinals.
See player props for the Steelers' and Cardinals' best players in this matchup.
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +950
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +400
Najee Harris Touchdown Odds
- Harris Odds to Score First TD: +450
- Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|James Conner
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Marquise Brown
|-
|-
|41.5 (-114)
|Kyler Murray
|206.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|-
|Trey McBride
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
More Steelers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Pat Freiermuth
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Najee Harris
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|-
|Diontae Johnson
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|George Pickens
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Kenny Pickett
|195.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|-
|Jaylen Warren
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
