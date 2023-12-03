At Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Arizona Cardinals.

See player props for the Steelers' and Cardinals' best players in this matchup.

James Conner Touchdown Odds

Conner Odds to Score First TD: +950

Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +400

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +450

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds James Conner - 54.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Marquise Brown - - 41.5 (-114) Kyler Murray 206.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) - Trey McBride - - 52.5 (-113)

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Pat Freiermuth - - 34.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 54.5 (-113) - Diontae Johnson - - 48.5 (-113) George Pickens - - 44.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett 195.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Jaylen Warren - 56.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113)

