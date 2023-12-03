Entering this week's action, the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) on Sunday, December 3 at Acrisure Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

Last time out, the Cardinals lost 37-14 to the Los Angeles Rams.

In their most recent game, the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Brown WR Heel Questionable Trey McBride TE Groin Questionable Joey Blount S Knee Questionable Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck Out Jalen Thompson S Ribs Questionable Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Out Kevin Strong DL Knee Questionable Zach Pascal WR Personal Questionable Starling Thomas V CB Ankle Out Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Out

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Diontae Johnson WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Allen Robinson II WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Montravius Adams DT Ankle Questionable James Pierre CB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Calvin Austin III WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Cardinals Season Insights

From an offensive perspective, the Cardinals are accumulating 297.5 total yards per contest (24th-ranked). They rank 26th in the NFL defensively (358.5 total yards given up per game).

The Cardinals have not been getting things done defensively, ranking second-worst with 26.8 points given up per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, putting up 17.2 points per contest (25th-ranked).

The Cardinals' passing game has not been getting things done, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 175.8 passing yards per game. They have been more effective defensively, giving up 218.4 passing yards per contest (15th-ranked).

Arizona has been struggling in run defense, ranking third-worst with 140.1 rushing yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, generating 121.8 rushing yards per contest (10th-ranked).

After forcing 14 turnovers (20th in NFL) and turning the ball over 15 times (17th in NFL) this season, the Cardinals have the 17th-ranked turnover margin of -1.

Cardinals vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6.5)

Steelers (-6.5) Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Cardinals (+220)

Steelers (-275), Cardinals (+220) Total: 41 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.