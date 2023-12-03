Cardinals vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 13
Entering this week's action, the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) on Sunday, December 3 at Acrisure Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Last time out, the Cardinals lost 37-14 to the Los Angeles Rams.
In their most recent game, the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|Questionable
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|Neck
|Out
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Out
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Personal
|Questionable
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|James Pierre
|CB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Steelers or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals Season Insights
- From an offensive perspective, the Cardinals are accumulating 297.5 total yards per contest (24th-ranked). They rank 26th in the NFL defensively (358.5 total yards given up per game).
- The Cardinals have not been getting things done defensively, ranking second-worst with 26.8 points given up per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, putting up 17.2 points per contest (25th-ranked).
- The Cardinals' passing game has not been getting things done, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 175.8 passing yards per game. They have been more effective defensively, giving up 218.4 passing yards per contest (15th-ranked).
- Arizona has been struggling in run defense, ranking third-worst with 140.1 rushing yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, generating 121.8 rushing yards per contest (10th-ranked).
- After forcing 14 turnovers (20th in NFL) and turning the ball over 15 times (17th in NFL) this season, the Cardinals have the 17th-ranked turnover margin of -1.
Cardinals vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Cardinals (+220)
- Total: 41 points
Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.