How to Watch Cardinals vs. Steelers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:57 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) match up against the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
Cardinals Insights
- This season the Cardinals score just 1.4 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Steelers give up (18.6).
- The Cardinals rack up 297.5 yards per game, 56.9 fewer yards than the 354.4 the Steelers give up.
- This year Arizona racks up 121.8 rushing yards per game, 3.4 more yards than Pittsburgh allows (118.4).
- This year the Cardinals have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (20).
Cardinals Away Performance
- The Cardinals score 11.2 points per game in away games (six less than their overall average), and concede 24.8 away from home (two less than overall).
- On the road, the Cardinals accumulate 257.2 yards per game and concede 348. That's less than they gain (297.5) and allow (358.5) overall.
- Arizona accumulates 153.5 passing yards per game in away games (22.3 less than its overall average), and gives up 225.7 away from home (7.3 more than overall).
- The Cardinals' average rushing yards gained (103.7) and allowed (122.3) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 121.8 and 140.1, respectively.
- The Cardinals' third-down percentages on offense (32.9%) and defense (45.8%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 35.3% and 47%, respectively.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|Atlanta
|W 25-23
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Houston
|L 21-16
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 37-14
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
