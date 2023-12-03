The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) square off at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Steelers and Cardinals recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Cardinals vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 6.5 41 -275 +220

Cardinals vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The average over/under for Arizona's outings this season is 43.4, 2.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog 12 times and won two of those games.

Arizona has a record of 1-6 when it is set as an underdog of +220 or more by bookmakers this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has an average point total of 39.5 in their contests this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Steelers have registered a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers have won three of their four games as moneyline favorites this year (75%).

Pittsburgh has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 16.5 28 18.6 4 39.5 4 11 Cardinals 17.2 25 26.8 31 43.4 7 12

Cardinals vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

In its past three contests, Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Cardinals have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-23 total points, -2.1 per game), as do the Cardinals (-115 total points, -9.6 per game).

Steelers

Over its last three contests, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Pittsburgh has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-23 total points, -2.1 per game), as do the Cardinals (-115 total points, -9.6 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 43.6 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 24.7 26.3 ATS Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 6-0-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-10 2-4 0-6

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 39.2 40 Implied Team Total AVG 21.3 21.2 21.4 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 2-4-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-2 2-1

