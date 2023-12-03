The Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Emari Demercado get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Emari Demercado score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Demercado has 210 yards on 52 carries (26.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Demercado has tacked on 12 receptions for 64 yards (8 per game).

Demercado has one rushing touchdown in eight games.

Emari Demercado Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0 Week 12 Rams 3 15 0 0 0 0

