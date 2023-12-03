Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will be up against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 21st-ranked run defense in Week 13, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

On the ground, Conner has put up a team-leading 526 rushing yards on 104 carries (65.8 ypg). He has two rushing touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, Conner has tallied 14 catches for 36 yards (4.5 ypg) .

Conner vs. the Steelers

Conner vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games The Steelers have given up 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Steelers have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The 118.4 rushing yards the Steelers give up per contest makes them the 21st-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Steelers have scored six touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Steelers' defense is fifth in the NFL in that category.

James Conner Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-111)

Conner Rushing Insights

Conner has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (four of eight games).

The Cardinals pass on 56.4% of their plays and run on 43.6%. They are 25th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 104 of his team's 305 total rushing attempts this season (34.1%).

Conner has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has scored two of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (9.5%).

He has 11 red zone carries for 36.7% of the team share (his team runs on 44.8% of its plays in the red zone).

James Conner Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Conner Receiving Insights

In one of eight games this season (12.5%), Conner has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Conner has received 4.6% of his team's 394 passing attempts this season (18 targets).

He has picked up 2.0 yards per target (36 yards on 18 targets).

Conner does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

With three red zone targets, Conner has been on the receiving end of 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

Conner's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

