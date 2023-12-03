When James Conner takes the field for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will James Conner score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Conner has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 526 yards (65.8 per game), with two touchdowns.

Conner also figures in the passing game, catching 14 passes for 36 yards (4.5 ypg).

Conner has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 14 62 0 5 8 0 Week 2 Giants 23 106 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 14 98 1 2 18 0 Week 4 @49ers 11 52 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Bengals 6 46 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 16 73 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 14 62 0 2 1 0 Week 12 Rams 6 27 0 4 5 0

