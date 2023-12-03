Kyler Murray will be facing the ninth-worst passing defense in the league when his Arizona Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Murray has posted 719 passing yards (239.7 per game) this year, going 66-for-107 (61.7%) with two touchdown passes and two interceptions. On 14 carries, Murray has run for 86 yards, recording three TDs and averaging 28.7 rushing yards per game.

Murray vs. the Steelers

Murray vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up one or more passing TDs to nine opposing quarterbacks this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Steelers have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The 236 passing yards per game given up by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Steelers have put up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Steelers' defense is ninth in the league in that category.

Kyler Murray Passing Props vs. the Steelers

Passing Yards: 207.5 (-115)

207.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+195)

Murray Passing Insights

Murray has surpassed his passing yards prop total twice in three chances.

The Cardinals pass on 56.4% of their plays and run on 43.6%. They are 25th in NFL action in points scored.

Murray has 719 yards on 107 attempts this season to average 6.7 yards per attempt.

Twice in three games this year, Murray completed a touchdown pass -- but no games with more than one.

He has scored five of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (23.8%).

Murray accounts for 10.4% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his total 107 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-30 / 214 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 19-for-32 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 33 YDS / 1 TD

