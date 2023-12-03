Should you wager on Kyler Murray hitting paydirt in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Kyler Murray score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

Murray has 86 yards on 14 carries (28.7 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Murray has a rushing TD in all three games this year.

Kyler Murray Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 10 Falcons 19 32 249 0 1 6 33 1 Week 11 @Texans 20 30 214 1 1 7 51 1 Week 12 Rams 27 45 256 1 0 1 2 1

