Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown has a favorable matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the league, 236 per game.

Brown has posted 51 catches for a team-high 574 yards and four TDs this year so far this year. He has been targeted on 98 occasions, and averages 47.8 yards receiving.

Brown vs. the Steelers

Brown vs the Steelers (since 2021): 2 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 236 passing yards the Steelers give up per outing makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Steelers have totaled 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Steelers' defense is ninth in the NFL in that category.

Cardinals Player Previews

Marquise Brown Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-118)

Brown Receiving Insights

In five of 12 games this year, Brown has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Brown has received 24.9% of his team's 394 passing attempts this season (98 targets).

He has been targeted 98 times, averaging 5.9 yards per target (107th in NFL).

Brown has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has four total touchdowns this season (19.0% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, Brown has been on the receiving end of 24.3% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 6 REC / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

