Should you bet on Marquise Brown finding his way into the end zone in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Brown will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Marquise Brown score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Brown has 51 receptions (98 targets), leading his squad with 574 yards (47.8 per game) plus four TDs.

Brown has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Marquise Brown Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 4 61 1 Week 6 @Rams 11 4 34 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 7 3 49 0 Week 8 Ravens 9 6 33 1 Week 9 @Browns 8 4 24 0 Week 10 Falcons 4 1 28 0 Week 11 @Texans 5 2 18 0 Week 12 Rams 12 6 88 0

Rep Marquise Brown with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.