With the Arizona Cardinals squaring off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Michael Carter a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Michael Carter score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Carter has 57 yards on 12 carries (5.7 ypg) this season.

Carter also has 83 receiving yards (8.3 per game) on 19 catches.

Carter has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 10 games.

Michael Carter Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 0 0 6 24 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Rams 4 19 0 4 15 0

