The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) meet the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Steelers vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Steelers favored by 6.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (15.9 points). Put your money on the Steelers.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 74.0%.

The Steelers are 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -285 or shorter.

This season, the Cardinals have won two out of the 12 games, or 16.7%, in which they've been the underdog.

Arizona is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +230 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-6.5)



Pittsburgh (-6.5) The Steelers have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-4-0).

The Cardinals have covered the spread in a game six times this year (6-6-0).

Arizona has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41)



Under (41) Pittsburgh and Arizona combine to average 7.3 less points per game than the over/under of 41 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 45.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the point total for this matchup.

Two of the Steelers' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).

Seven of the Cardinals' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 181.8 6 4.6 1

Kyler Murray Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 239.7 2 28.7 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.