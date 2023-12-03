Trey McBride did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're looking for McBride's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 13, McBride has 48 receptions for 521 yards -- 10.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 65 occasions.

Trey McBride Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Cardinals this week: Michael Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 28 Rec; 435 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Marquise Brown (DNP/heel): 51 Rec; 574 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McBride 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 65 48 521 263 1 10.9

McBride Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0 Week 8 Ravens 14 10 95 1 Week 9 @Browns 5 3 22 0 Week 10 Falcons 9 8 131 0 Week 11 @Texans 7 5 43 0 Week 12 Rams 9 7 60 0

