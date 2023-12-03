With the Arizona Cardinals playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Trey McBride a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

McBride has racked up 521 yards receiving (43.4 per game) and one TD, hauling in 48 balls on 65 targets.

McBride has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Trey McBride Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0 Week 8 Ravens 14 10 95 1 Week 9 @Browns 5 3 22 0 Week 10 Falcons 9 8 131 0 Week 11 @Texans 7 5 43 0 Week 12 Rams 9 7 60 0

