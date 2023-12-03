ACC teams were in action for one game in the Week 14 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Louisville vs. Florida State

Week 14 ACC Results

Florida State 16 Louisville 6

Pregame Favorite: Louisville (-1.5)

Louisville (-1.5) Pregame Total: 46.5

Florida State Leaders

Passing: Brock Glenn (8-for-21, 55 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Brock Glenn (8-for-21, 55 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Lawrance Toafili (10 ATT, 118 YDS, 1 TD)

Lawrance Toafili (10 ATT, 118 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Johnny Wilson (4 TAR, 2 REC, 21 YDS)

Louisville Leaders

Passing: Jack Plummer (14-for-36, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Jack Plummer (14-for-36, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jawhar Jordan (14 ATT, 52 YDS)

Jawhar Jordan (14 ATT, 52 YDS) Receiving: Jamari Thrash (13 TAR, 7 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida State Louisville 219 Total Yards 188 55 Passing Yards 111 164 Rushing Yards 77 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's ACC Games

