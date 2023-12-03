Will Zach Pascal Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zach Pascal did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Pascal's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Pascal has been targeted 11 times and has four catches for 19 yards (4.8 per reception) and zero TDs.
Zach Pascal Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Personal
- The Cardinals have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Michael Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 28 Rec; 435 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Trey McBride (DNP/groin): 48 Rec; 521 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Marquise Brown (DNP/heel): 51 Rec; 574 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pascal 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|4
|19
|12
|0
|4.8
Pascal Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|4
|3
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
