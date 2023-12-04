Clayton Keller will be among those in action Monday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the Washington Capitals at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Keller's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Clayton Keller vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller's plus-minus this season, in 19:26 per game on the ice, is -8.

Keller has a goal in eight games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Keller has a point in 16 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 11 of 23 games this year, Keller has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Keller's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Keller has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Keller Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 23 Games 2 21 Points 1 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

