Entering a game against the Washington Capitals (12-7-2), the Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) will be keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4 at Mullett Arena.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Travis Dermott D Questionable Upper Body Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Charlie Lindgren G Questionable Illness T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Coyotes vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

Arizona ranks 12th in the league with 74 goals scored (3.2 per game).

They have the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +6.

Capitals Season Insights

With 50 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington has one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 59 total goals (2.8 per game), fifth in the NHL.

They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.

Coyotes vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-110) Capitals (-110) 6

