Monday will feature a projected tight NHL contest between the Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2, -110 on the moneyline to win) and the Washington Capitals (12-7-2, -110 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Washington has played seven games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Coyotes have won 71.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-2).

The Capitals have been the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 46.2%, of those games.

Arizona is 6-2 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Washington has won six of its 13 games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3.40 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.40 3.00 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 3-7-0 6.1 2.80 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.80 2.40 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

