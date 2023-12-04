The Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they square off against the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) at home on Monday, December 4 at 9:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Coyotes have put up a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 34 goals while giving up 30 in that time. On the power play, 27 opportunities have resulted in six goals (22.2% success rate).

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we think will come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.

Coyotes vs. Capitals Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Coyotes 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-115)

Coyotes (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes vs Capitals Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes are 12-9-2 overall and 3-2-5 in overtime games.

Arizona is 4-5-2 (10 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Coyotes recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Arizona has taken four points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-1-0 record).

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals in 16 games (10-4-2, 22 points).

In the 11 games when Arizona has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-4-1 record (13 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is 4-1-1 (nine points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 17 games. The Coyotes finished 8-8-1 in those matchups (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.38 31st 13th 2.96 Goals Allowed 2.81 10th 31st 27.2 Shots 27.9 29th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 31 19th 6th 25.64% Power Play % 8.33% 32nd 15th 80.25% Penalty Kill % 80.6% 14th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Coyotes vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.