The Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

Coyotes vs. Capitals Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Arizona, Clayton Keller has 21 points in 23 games (eight goals, 13 assists).

Schmaltz has chipped in with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists).

Matias Maccelli has scored four goals and added 13 assists in 23 games for Arizona.

Karel Vejmelka (2-6-2) has a goals against average of 3.4 on the season. His .892% save percentage ranks 45th in the NHL.

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin is among the top options on offense for Washington, with 14 points this season, as he has recorded five goals and nine assists in 21 games.

Carlson is a key contributor for Washington, with 14 total points this season. In 21 games, he has netted one goal and provided 13 assists.

This season, Washington's Tom Wilson has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Washington's Charlie Lindgren is 5-2-0 this season, collecting 225 saves and permitting 16 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .934 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Coyotes vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.38 31st 13th 2.96 Goals Allowed 2.81 10th 31st 27.2 Shots 27.9 29th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 31 19th 6th 25.64% Power Play % 8.33% 32nd 15th 80.25% Penalty Kill % 80.6% 14th

