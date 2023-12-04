The Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) at Mullett Arena. The game on Monday, December 4 starts at 9:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-125) Capitals (+105) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes are 5-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Arizona is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Coyotes have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Arizona's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Coyotes vs Capitals Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Capitals Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 74 (14th) Goals 50 (31st) 68 (12th) Goals Allowed 59 (3rd) 20 (7th) Power Play Goals 5 (32nd) 16 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (11th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Arizona has gone 6-3-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Arizona hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Coyotes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Coyotes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 74 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Coyotes are ranked 12th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 68 total goals (3.0 per game).

The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +6.

