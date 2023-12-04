Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Capitals on December 4, 2023
Player props can be found for Clayton Keller and Alexander Ovechkin, among others, when the Arizona Coyotes host the Washington Capitals at Mullett Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
One of Arizona's top contributing offensive players this season is Keller, who has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) and plays an average of 19:26 per game.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's most productive contributors through 23 games, with seven goals and 11 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Matias Maccelli has four goals and 13 assists for Arizona.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ovechkin's five goals and nine assists in 21 games for Washington add up to 14 total points on the season.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
John Carlson has scored 14 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has one goal and 13 assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
