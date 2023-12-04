Will Janis Moser Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 4?
On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Janis Moser going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Moser stats and insights
- Moser has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
- Moser has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Moser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|23:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|20:47
|Away
|W 7-5
Coyotes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
