Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 4?
Will Joshua Brown light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Washington Capitals on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
- Brown has zero points on the power play.
- Brown averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:50
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 7-5
Coyotes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
