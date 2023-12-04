Should you wager on Juuso Valimaki to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Washington Capitals face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 17 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:54 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

