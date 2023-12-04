Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - December 4
The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (11-7) heading into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) currently has two players. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4 from Golden 1 Center.
The Kings came out on top in their most recent matchup 123-117 against the Nuggets on Saturday. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-leading 26 points for the Kings in the victory.
The Pelicans lost their last matchup 124-118 against the Bulls on Saturday. Zion Williamson recorded 27 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Pelicans.
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
|Davion Mitchell
|PG
|Out
|Illness
|5.1
|1.2
|2.6
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Questionable
|Calf
|9.3
|2.3
|1.1
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Questionable
|Rib
|3.5
|4.1
|0.7
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-4.5
|233.5
