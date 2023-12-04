The Arizona Coyotes, with Lawson Crouse, will be in action Monday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Crouse in that upcoming Coyotes-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Crouse has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 15:50 on the ice per game.

Crouse has scored a goal in nine of 22 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crouse has a point in 12 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Crouse has an assist in four of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Crouse hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Crouse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 22 Games 2 15 Points 0 10 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

