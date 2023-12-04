Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Maricopa County, Arizona today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paradise Valley High School at Sierra Linda High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anthem Preparatory Academy at Lincoln Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Mountain High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apollo High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williams Field High School at Cienega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Vail, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dysart High School at Poston Butte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moon Valley High School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Carlos High School at Bisbee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Bisbee, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Odyssey Institute For Advanced and International Studies at Northwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.