On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Mathew Dumba going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

Dumba has no points on the power play.

Dumba averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:08 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:07 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:48 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1

Coyotes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

