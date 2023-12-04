Will Michael Kesselring Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 4?
Should you wager on Michael Kesselring to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Washington Capitals face off on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Kesselring stats and insights
- Kesselring is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Kesselring has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
