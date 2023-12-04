Will Nick Bjugstad Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 4?
When the Arizona Coyotes take on the Washington Capitals on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nick Bjugstad find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bjugstad stats and insights
- Bjugstad has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bjugstad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|17:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|20:01
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|17:50
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Away
|W 7-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.