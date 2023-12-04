Nick Bjugstad will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Washington Capitals meet on Monday at Mullett Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Bjugstad's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Bjugstad has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 17:17 on the ice per game.

In five of 23 games this year, Bjugstad has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 23 games this season, Bjugstad has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Bjugstad has an assist in 10 of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Bjugstad has an implied probability of 52.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjugstad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 23 Games 2 15 Points 0 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

