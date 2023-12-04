Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Fancy a wager on Schmaltz in the Coyotes-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Schmaltz has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 20:03 on the ice per game.

Schmaltz has scored a goal in six of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schmaltz has a point in 14 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Schmaltz has an assist in 10 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Schmaltz hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Schmaltz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 59 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 23 Games 1 18 Points 0 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

