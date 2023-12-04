Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Pima County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rio Rico High School at Palo Verde High School
- Game Time: 3:50 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tucson High Magnet School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williams Field High School at Cienega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 4
- Location: Vail, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.