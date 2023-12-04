If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Santa Cruz County, Arizona today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Santa Cruz County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rio Rico High School at Palo Verde High School

  • Game Time: 3:50 PM AZT on December 4
  • Location: Tucson, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.