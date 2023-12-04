Can we count on Troy Stecher lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Washington Capitals at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Stecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Stecher has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 59 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:59 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:49 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:28 Away W 7-5

Coyotes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

