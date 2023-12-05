How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) will attempt to extend a six-game win run when they visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Antelopes have taken three games in a row.
Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes are shooting 46.7% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 39.1% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.
- Grand Canyon is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes rank 48th.
- The Antelopes put up an average of 80.3 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 67.3 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
- Grand Canyon has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.5.
- In 2022-23, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (69.3).
- Beyond the arc, Grand Canyon made fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (40.0%) too.
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 86-71
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 79-69
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 76-69
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/5/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Portland
|-
|Footprint Center
