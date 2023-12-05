The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) will attempt to extend a six-game win run when they visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Antelopes have taken three games in a row.

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • The Antelopes are shooting 46.7% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 39.1% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Grand Canyon is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes rank 48th.
  • The Antelopes put up an average of 80.3 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 67.3 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
  • Grand Canyon has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (69.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Grand Canyon made fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (40.0%) too.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota State W 86-71 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/29/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 79-69 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 UT Arlington W 76-69 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/5/2023 San Diego State - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/9/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 Portland - Footprint Center

