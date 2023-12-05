The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) will attempt to extend a six-game win run when they visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Antelopes have taken three games in a row.

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes are shooting 46.7% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 39.1% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.

Grand Canyon is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes rank 48th.

The Antelopes put up an average of 80.3 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 67.3 the Aztecs allow to opponents.

Grand Canyon has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.5.

In 2022-23, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (69.3).

Beyond the arc, Grand Canyon made fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (40.0%) too.

