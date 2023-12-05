Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
A pair of streaking squads meet when the San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Antelopes, who have won three in a row.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the San Diego State vs. Grand Canyon matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Grand Canyon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-2.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|San Diego State (-2.5)
|143.5
|-152
|+126
Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Grand Canyon has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.
- San Diego State has won two games against the spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Aztecs' six games this season have gone over the point total.
