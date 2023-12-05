The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) meet the San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Grand Canyon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Tyon Grant-Foster: 21.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Collin Moore: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • McGlothan: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Duke Brennan: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank
93rd 75.2 Points Scored 71.2 186th
94th 67.3 Points Allowed 63.5 27th
79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.4 79th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd
35th 9.0 3pt Made 6.9 229th
221st 12.5 Assists 12.9 186th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.