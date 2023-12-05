The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) meet the San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

Tyon Grant-Foster: 21.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

21.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Collin Moore: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK McGlothan: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Duke Brennan: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank 93rd 75.2 Points Scored 71.2 186th 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 63.5 27th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.4 79th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 35th 9.0 3pt Made 6.9 229th 221st 12.5 Assists 12.9 186th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

