Grayson Allen and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Allen put up nine points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 116-109 win versus the Grizzlies.

Let's break down Allen's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.8 10.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 4.5 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.9 PRA -- 19.3 18.1 PR -- 16.4 15.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's Suns average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.5 points per game.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 45 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.8 assists per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 13.9 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grayson Allen vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 32 9 9 4 1 0 1 10/26/2023 35 6 6 4 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.