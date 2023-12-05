Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Suns are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Suns 113

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-2.5)

Lakers (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.7

The Suns' .500 ATS win percentage (10-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .429 mark (9-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Phoenix is 4-2 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (42.9% of the time) than Phoenix (70%).

The Lakers have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-3) this season while the Suns have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-2).

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are 11th in the league in points scored (116.2 per game) and 17th in points conceded (113.3).

Phoenix is 14th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.1) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.9).

With 26 assists per game, the Suns are 13th in the league.

Phoenix is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.2) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12.1).

In 2023-24 the Suns are 15th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.4 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

